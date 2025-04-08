PBKS VS CSK: MS Dhoni Struggles To Keep Wickets Amid Retirement Rumours? Former CSK Skipper's Fitness In IPL 2025 Under Focus

Chennai Super Kings have encountered a very disappointing IPL 2025 season so far. The five time champions lost three matches and are in dire need of a win against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, April 8.

MS Dhoni Seen In Strange Posture During PBKS vs CSK Match

Dhoni's fitness has been a concern in IPL 2025. Speculations became very rife after the 43-year-old was seen in a strange posture while keeping the wickets. During the overs, he wasn't at his usual position and didn't fold his knees, which further fueled his fitness issues. The former CSK skipper was retained as an uncapped player and hasn't really fired up with his bat.

Dhoni's Retirement Has Been A Topic

Dhoni's retirement has been a hot debate this season and calls have been made after his underwhelming performance in a number of chases this campaign. He came under a lot of criticism and after the RCB match, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming made it clear that Dhoni is no more the agile player he used to be and cannot bat for 10 overs due to his age.

As quoted by the Hindustan Times, he said, "Yeah, it's a time thing," Fleming said. “MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that.”

Will MS Dhoni Hang Up His Boots After IPL 2025?