Bob Simpson, Legendary Former Australian Cricketer, Captain and Coach, Dies Aged 89

Australian cricket legend Bob Simpson, who served with distinction as both captain and coach and is widely seen as one of the most influential figures in their cricket history, has died at the age of 89 on August 16 (Saturday).

Cricket Australia on Saturday confirmed the death of Simpson, who represented Australia in 62 Tests and 2 ODIs between 1957 and 1978.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among the first to pay tribute to the Australian cricket legend.

“Bob Simpson’s extraordinary service to Australian cricket spanned generations. As a player, captain and then era-defining coach, he set the highest standards for himself and the champions he led,” Albanese wrote on X. “He will be long remembered by the game he loved. May he rest in peace.”

A Look at Bob Simpson's Cricketing Career

Simpson scored 4,869 test runs, including 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries, and took 71 wickets, while captaining Australia in 39 Tests.

He was just 16 when he made his first-class debut for New South Wales state against Victoria, highlighting his potential from an early age.

An opener, Simpson’s ongoing partnership with Bill Lawry included a record 382-run opening stand against the West Indies in 1965. He was also one of the greatest slip-fielders, taking 110 catches.

Simpson made his test debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1957, and his first century came in an Ashes test at Old Trafford in 1964, when Simpson went on to score 311. He is one of only seven Australians to make a triple-century.

An Inspiration as Coach Too

He also coached Australia from 1986 to 1996, and was one of the reasons they went on to win the 1987 World Cup.

Under his tutelage, they also emerged victorious in four Ashes campaigns and in 1995 the Frank Worrell Trophy, ending a 17-year drought against the West Indies.