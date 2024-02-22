Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Born in London, Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or a British citizen?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome their baby Akaay, igniting rumors about the child's potential British citizenship, creating widespread speculation.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli son Akaay
Virat Kohli son Akaay | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the pair revealed on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joyfully welcomed their second child, a son known as Akaay, on February 15. Though the precise birthplace is still unknown, rumors have it that Anushka was born in London. Fans are now curious about their newborn son's citizenship status as a result of this. It begs the question of whether Akaay will be regarded as an Indian or British citizen under current conditions. It is important to note that Akaay was born on February 15, 2024, but Kohli and Anuska decided to reveal the news on February 20, 2024. 

Is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second child an Indian or a British citizen? 

Despite supposedly being born in London, Akaay would not instantly become a British citizen, according to a report by Sports Tak. A child born in the UK does not instantly become a British citizen under UK law. One of the parents must be a British citizen or have obtained established status following a prolonged period of residence in the UK in order to be eligible.

The UK may grant Akaay's passport, but he would still be considered an Indian citizen even though Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli own property in London. His parents, however, are able to request that he be registered as a British citizen. If Akaay was born in the UK and continues to live there until he is at least ten years old, he could be qualified for registration.

Fans eagerly awaited confirmation following rumours that Anushka Sharma might give birth to her second child at a London hospital following the news of Akaay's arrival. Rumours of seeing Virat Kohli on the streets of London went viral on social media, stoking speculation that the couple had indeed given birth in the UK's largest city. But as of right now, neither Anushka nor Virat have disclosed where Akaay was born.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:58 IST

