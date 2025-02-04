'Bowl 5th Stump Line To Virat Kohli...': Railways Pacer Himanshu Sangwan REVEALS Bus Driver's Advice During Ranji Game

Days after getting the prized scalp of Virat Kohli , Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan revealed bus driver's advice to him. It is no secret that Kohli has been struggling with dealing with the ball outside the off-stump - not just oppositions, everyone knows it. Himanshu revealed that his bus driver also told him to bowl it at the fifth stump to get the big wicket. He did get the big wicket but not with the ball on the fifth stump. He cleaned up Kohli with a ball that seemed to nip back in a touch after pitching. It went through Kohli's defense and the stumps were rattled. All Kohli scored was six off 15 balls.

‘Bus driver told me you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line’

“Before the match, there were talks about Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant going to play for Delhi. At the time, we didn’t know that the match would be aired live. We slowly learned that Rishabh Pant wouldn’t play, but Virat would, and the match would be streamed live. I am leading the Railways’ pace attack. Every team member told me that they thought I would dismiss Virat Kohli,” Sangwan told The Hindustan Times.

“The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out. I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else’s weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket,” he stated.

DELHI BEAT RAILWAYS

Delhi won the match comfortably by an innings.