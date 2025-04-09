'Boycott PSL, Please': Fans Urge PCB After Pakistan's Poor Show in Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand Tour

PSL vs IPL : It is the first time that PCB and BCCI's T20 leagues will clash and that makes things super exciting. But even before it starts, there are problems as some fans from Pakistan do not want the Pakistan Super League to actually happen.

After Pakistan national team's shambolic show at the Champions Trophy 2025 and the following tour of New Zealand - fans are gutted and they are proposing the boycott of the league. Social space is flooded with requests of ‘Boycott, PSL’. The Pakistan's T20 league is scheduled to start in roughly two days from now on April 11. In the opener Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Quetta Gladiators. The match will be played at the iconic Rawalpindi stadium. But agains with so much angst on social space will the stadiums fill up?

BOYCOTT PSL - Fans Urge PCB

Meanwhile, it is going to be the 10th edition of PSL this year. Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United will be the six participating franchises. The Lahore leg of the tournament features 13 matches, including the crucial knockout stages.