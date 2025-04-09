Pakistan's Out-of-Favour Cricketer Hasan Ali Trolled Over Stupid Comment; Claims 'Viewers Will Leave IPL To Watch PSL'

PSL Over IPL? For years there have been debates over which is a better league - but in terms of numbers, viewership and revenue - BCCI takes the cake. With PSL clashing with IPL in 2025, the buzz in both the countries is palpable. And that has prompted an out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer to make a ridiculous claim.

As per Hasan Ali, fans are apparently going to ditch IPL for PSL. Now, that is a baseless remark because he has no stats to prove it.

‘Viewers will leave the IPL’

"Fans watch the tournament where there's good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us," Hasan told reporters, as quoted from Geo News ahead of the PSL opener on Friday.

"When the national team doesn't perform well, it impacts franchise leagues like the PSL," Hassan said. "But when Pakistan do well, the PSL's graph also rises," Hasan added.

"The current results aren't great, but we have fresh faces in the team and also in management who need time. The players know where they went wrong and where to improve," Hasan said while backing the youngsters.

ALSO READ: Bizarre Scenes Unfold As Devon Conway Retires Out Himself Against PBKS

Pakistan Cricket in Shambles

The Men in Green have hit an all-time low. After not being able to win a single match at the Champions Trophy 2025 - where they were the defending champions and the host nation - they went on to lose in New Zealand as well. They were hammered 4-1 in the T20I series and then whitewashed in the three-match ODI series. Now, there are whispers that there could be a reshuffle in the national side.