'Everyone Sees The Attitude': Hardik Pandya Gets Strong Reactions On Mumbai Indians' Appreciation Post For Him

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' problems have continued to haunt them, even in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai, by no measure, is a weak team and enjoys the luxury of having some of the biggest superstars in their ranks. But as far as Mumbai Indians' on-field performances are concerned, they haven't been clicking as a unit, and this has started to hurt them. Every game from here on becomes crucial for their playoff qualification chances.

Mumbai's fabled batting lineup, which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, has failed to chase down scores and dictate the crucial moments of the game. Unfortunately, Mumbai Indians have won just one game so far, and they have ended up playing five matches. Things, at this point in time, look very bleak for the Mumbai Indians, and they need to find a quick fix to their woes. The onus of reviving the team's chances highly falls upon skipper Hardik Pandya.

Fans Back Hardik Pandya Despite Mumbai Indians' Flop Show

Mumbai Indians had finished at the bottom of the points table during IPL 2024. Last season was also Hardik Pandya's first year as the MI skipper. There were rumors of rifts in the Mumbai Indians camp, and that might have led to their downfall. But this time around, the senior players of the team looked comfortable with each other, but the results haven't changed a bit.

Mumbai Indians recently shared an appreciation post for their skipper Hardik Pandya. The post was shared with the caption 'Aye aye, HP!' Mumbai posted a quote given by Hardik, which urges people to see the positive side of things. Interestingly, the Mumbai Indians fans who had brutally slammed Hardik throughout the season reacted positively to this post.

ALSO READ | Bizarre Scenes Unfold As Devon Conway Goes Tilak Varma Way, Retired Out Himself In PBKS vs CSK Clash

Here Are The Reactions

Reactions to Mumbai's post for Hardik | Image: Instagram/@mumbaiindians

Fans back hardik Pandya | Image: Instagram/@mumbaiindians

Tough Road For Mumbai Ahead