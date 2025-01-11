'Kohli Was Frustrated': Brad Haddin Offers His Verdict On India Star's Heated Altercation With AUS' Sam Konstas

Australia displayed complete dominance over India when the two test-cricketing superpowers faced off down under. Even though the Men in Blue won the Perth Test, the Australians mounted a fierce comeback and took victories away from India in the remaining games. There were many memorable moments in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, but a heated argument between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas particularly stoked tensions. Everyone was split after the incident, and Kohli's actions were being heavily scrutinized. A former Australian player has blamed the Indian cricket legend for the entire situation.

Brad Haddin Flags Virat Kohli's Frustration, Offers Take On Heated Face-Off With Konstas

Former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin has called out Virat Kohli for being frustrated during the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series, and that Konstas got under his skin, which led to the heated face-off between them. The moment happened on day one of the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, which was one of the most memorable sights from the Test series.

"He (Sam Konstas) got under Kohli's skin. Kohli was frustrated... Kohli was frustrated with his game. He came out to bat, everyone in every commentary box said, 'Australia are going to bowl on fourth or fifth stump, they will play on Kohli's patience', and he got out the same way every time," Brad Haddin said while speaking on the Willow Talk podcast.

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Sam Konstas Reveals His Post-Match Interaction With Virat Kohli

After the flaring tensions, it looks like Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli look to be on good terms. The 19-year-old cricketer revealed he met with Kohli after the play and expressed that it was an honour meeting the person whom he has idolized. Konstas added that Kohli was extremely down-to-earth and he wished him luck for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series.

"I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it is obviously a huge honour playing against him.