sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Harmanpreet-led Team India Falls Short Against Australia, Loses Final Group Stage Match by 9 Runs

Published 23:42 IST, October 13th 2024

Harmanpreet-led Team India Falls Short Against Australia, Loses Final Group Stage Match by 9 Runs

Team India perished against the Australia challenge in Sharjah as they lost the final group stage match of the tournament.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepti Sharma
India's Deepti Sharma bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:06 IST, October 13th 2024