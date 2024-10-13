sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:15 IST, October 13th 2024

England thumps Scotland to move closer to knockout stage at Women’s T20 World Cup

England powered its way to 113-0 in 10 overs as Bouchier put on an unbeaten opening stand with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, who continued her splendid tournament form to score 51 not out off 26 balls.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier
Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier celebrates their win against Scotland during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Sharjah Stadium | Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
  • 2 min read
19:15 IST, October 13th 2024