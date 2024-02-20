Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Brendon McCullum provides massive update on Jonny Bairstow's selection ahead of 4th Test

Jonny Bairstow's showing in the Test series thus far has been lackluster, with an average of 17.00 from six innings.

Vishal Tiwari
Brendon McCullum for England
Brendon McCullum for England | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
England Test coach Brendon McCullum has thrown his support behind Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper-batter strives to reclaim his form after disappointing performances in the team's 434-run defeat in the third Test against India, where he managed scores of 0 and 4. 

Also Read: 'Longest 48 hours of our lives': R Ashwin's wife shares FULL story of FAMILY ORDEAL

Brendon McCullum backs Jonny Bairstow to play in 4th Test

Jonny Bairstow's showing in the Test series thus far has been lackluster, with an average of 17.00 from six innings. Prior to the series, England skipper Ben Stokes had expressed confidence in Bairstow's abilities, emphasizing his role as a specialist batter with Ben Foakes taking on wicketkeeping duties. 

Despite Bairstow's struggles and England trailing 2-1 in the series, Brendon McCullum hinted that the 32-year-old would retain his spot for the fourth Test in Ranchi, which would mark his 99th Test cap for England. Reflecting on Bairstow's past performances under Stokes' captaincy, where he showcased his potential with four centuries and 681 runs at an impressive rate of 96.59 and an average of 75.66, McCullum acknowledged Bairstow's recent dip in form but expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back. 

Brendon McCullum emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence in Bairstow and blocking out external pressures, affirming that a top-quality Bairstow is a formidable asset for England in any conditions. The fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to commence in Ranchi on February 23.

"You know I can't answer that, I haven't even seen the wicket. But I'd anticipate Jonny would be playing, yes," McCullum said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"Yeah look, he's not scored the volume of runs he would have wanted and a couple of times he's got out kind of mildly for someone who's got the power game Jonny's got," McCullum said.

"I don't have concerns over him. I'm not blind but he's done so well for us and he's had such an impactful career. We know that a top-quality Jonny Bairstow is as good as anyone in any conditions. So from our point of view, we've got to keep on giving him confidence and block out a lot of the external noise as well and keep him really present and focused on what he's trying to achieve, and I'm sure Jonny will come good," he added. 

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Elite pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be UNAVAILABLE for 4th Test in Ranchi - Reports

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

