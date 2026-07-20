Calcutta High Court Orders Arrest of Cricketer Abishek Porel in Rape and Blackmail Case With Private Photos

In a major legal development, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Bengal and Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel. Justice Saugata Bhattacharya issued the arrest warrants to the Mogra Police Station in Hooghly, directing law enforcement to also apprehend a second accused involved in the case.

The orders come in light of serious allegations leveled by a medical student, who has accused the duo of rape, physical assault, and criminal intimidation.

Allegations of Extortion and Privacy Violations

According to the complainant, she was sexually abused under the false promise of marriage. The medical student stated that she and Porel had been in a relationship for the past three years. However, differences surfaced last year, after which the cricketer allegedly began distancing himself from her and ultimately refused to marry her.

Beyond the assault charges, the victim alleged that the accused blackmailed her by threatening to circulate intimate photos and videos on the internet. The complainant's legal counsel informed the court that these private photos remain on the accused's phones, raising concerns that the duo may have targeted other women using similar blackmail tactics.

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Court Directs Seizure of Electronic Devices

To protect the complainant's privacy and secure critical evidence, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate seizure of electronic devices belonging to Porel and the co-accused. The court emphasized the urgency of securing the devices to ensure that the objectionable material is not transferred or destroyed.

The case, registered as Mogra PS FIR No. 346/2026, includes non-bailable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No one appeared on behalf of the accused during the court hearing.

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While Porel has previously denied the allegations, police confirmed to the court that efforts to locate and arrest the accused are currently underway. The High Court has demanded a detailed progress report regarding the arrests, scheduling the next hearing for August 11.

Abishek Porel's Cricket Career at a Glance

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter established himself in domestic cricket as Wriddhiman Saha's successor for the Bengal team. His professional track record includes: