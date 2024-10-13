sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • ‘Can Do Much Better’: Sanju Samson Still Sees Room for Improvement After Hitting 2nd Fastest Ton

Published 15:38 IST, October 13th 2024

‘Can Do Much Better’: Sanju Samson Still Sees Room for Improvement After Hitting 2nd Fastest Ton

Sanju Samson admitted that his batting could be much better even though he scored an incredible century that went down in record books.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:38 IST, October 13th 2024