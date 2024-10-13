Published 15:38 IST, October 13th 2024
‘Can Do Much Better’: Sanju Samson Still Sees Room for Improvement After Hitting 2nd Fastest Ton
Sanju Samson admitted that his batting could be much better even though he scored an incredible century that went down in record books.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:38 IST, October 13th 2024