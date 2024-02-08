Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:52 IST
Totally Viral/ 'Can I touch your feet?': Indian all-rounder's heartfelt request to Jacques Kallis goes viral- WATCH
Arshin, a key member of India's U-19 squad for this prestigious ICC tournament, relished the opportunity to connect with his longtime hero Jacques Kallis.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Experiencing the thrill of meeting your sports legend in person is an unparalleled joy, and this dream came true for India's U-19 cricketer, Arshin Kulkarni. The young Indian talent had the unforgettable chance to meet his idol, Jacques Kallis, during the team's visit to South Africa for the much-anticipated Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
3 things you need to know
- Arshin Kulkarni played for India in the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai
- He has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024
- Arshin is all set to play for India in the U-19 World Cup starting January 19
Also Read: Rishabh Pant mingles with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20- WATCH
Advertisement
India's U-19 all-rounder touches Jacques Kallis' feet
Arshin, a key member of India's U-19 squad for this prestigious ICC tournament, relished the opportunity to connect with his longtime cricket hero. Arshin went a step further by obtaining Jacques Kallis' autograph on his official Indian jersey. He also shared the letters and notes that the legendary South African all-rounder had signed for him back when Arshin was just eight years old.
Advertisement
IPL franchise Pretoria Capitals took to social media to share a video of Arshin meeting his idol Kallis in the hotel lobby in South Africa. Kallis wished Arshin all the best for the tournament. The video shows Arshin touching Kallis' feet as a mark of respect. ‘Can I touch your feet?’, asks Arshin before bending down and touching Kallis' feet.
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup is all set to kickstart on January 19. India will play their opening game against Bangladesh U-19s on January 20. India are part of Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America.
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:38 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fightingSports 16 minutes ago
When Bollywood Experimented With Dark ComedyWeb Stories16 minutes ago
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries18 minutes ago
Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose DayWeb Stories18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.