Experiencing the thrill of meeting your sports legend in person is an unparalleled joy, and this dream came true for India's U-19 cricketer, Arshin Kulkarni. The young Indian talent had the unforgettable chance to meet his idol, Jacques Kallis, during the team's visit to South Africa for the much-anticipated Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Arshin Kulkarni played for India in the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai

He has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024

Arshin is all set to play for India in the U-19 World Cup starting January 19

India's U-19 all-rounder touches Jacques Kallis' feet

Arshin, a key member of India's U-19 squad for this prestigious ICC tournament, relished the opportunity to connect with his longtime cricket hero. Arshin went a step further by obtaining Jacques Kallis' autograph on his official Indian jersey. He also shared the letters and notes that the legendary South African all-rounder had signed for him back when Arshin was just eight years old.

IPL franchise Pretoria Capitals took to social media to share a video of Arshin meeting his idol Kallis in the hotel lobby in South Africa. Kallis wished Arshin all the best for the tournament. The video shows Arshin touching Kallis' feet as a mark of respect. ‘Can I touch your feet?’, asks Arshin before bending down and touching Kallis' feet.

India U19 cricketer Arshin Kulkarni idolised Jacques Kallis all his life. On Monday, he got to meet his hero! 🥹#RoarSaamMore #SA20 pic.twitter.com/eLkC0aQ3MF — Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) January 17, 2024

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup is all set to kickstart on January 19. India will play their opening game against Bangladesh U-19s on January 20. India are part of Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America.