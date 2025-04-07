Can Virat Kohli Help RCB Overcome Wankhede Curse vs MI in IPL 2025?

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli will have the spotlight on him when Bengaluru take on Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium on Monday. The Bengaluru-based franchise has not won at the iconic Wankhede since 2015 and that is something they would like to change tonight.

RCB's Curse at Wankhede

The last time RCB won at the Wankhede was when Kohli and AB de Villiers fired in unison. Kohli hit 82, while De Villiers smashed 133 to power RCB to a mammoth 235 for one. RCB had won the match by 39 runs. Since that game, RCB have taken on MI six times at the Wankhede and lost all six. Will history repeat itself after 10 years, will RCB come out on top?

Kohli has good memories of the venue. He was part of the 2011 side that clinched the ODI World Cup . After a decade and a half after that win, the onus would once again be on him to rise and get counted.

MI vs RCB Preview