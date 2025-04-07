'It Was Not Certain...' - Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Equation With Rohit Sharma Ahead of MI-RCB IPL 2025 Match

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Searching for a much-needed win, Mumbai host Bengaluru at the Wankhede on Monday. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, the match promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. Also, the stakes for the game is high because of the availability of big stars.

And no star is bigger than Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and with both facing off, it surely promises to be a full house. Ahead of the game, Kohli, who has played a lot of cricket with Rohit, spoke about the Indian captain. Kohli dropped a few intricate details about Rohit.

"I think it's a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game initially, your learning from each other, you're kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time, and you share all kind of queries and questions," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

WATCH VIDEO

Kohli also admitted that there is a strong trust factor between the two.

‘There is a trust factor’

"So there's a lot of back and forth that happens and also the fact that, you know, we worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team, so there were always ideas discussed and more or less, we would end up on the same page in terms of the gut feel of that situation - there is a trust factor and do the job for the team," he added.