MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians Tease Jasprit Bumrah's IPL 2025 Return At The Wankhede, Share Cryptic 'Thunderboom Is Back' Post

IPL 2025: Just like MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are struggling in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians finished last in IPL 2024, and they were eyeing redemption this year, but it seems that their fate hasn't changed this time around either.

The IPL is a very long tournament, and things can change quickly, but considering recent form, Mumbai Indians have lots of questions to answer. Just like Chennai, Mumbai Indians' batting isn't firing as expected. The star-studded batting lineup that MI has can take any opposition down and chase any target, but that is not happening at the moment. There are big questions on Rohit Sharma's form and fitness. Mumbai are currently relying on their bowling to win their next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians Tease Jasprit Bumrah's Return

Jasprit Bumrah recently joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the much-talked-about MI vs RCB clash at the Wankhede. Bumrah has reportedly been cleared by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) to play in the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai Indians pacer was nursing his back, as he was out of action since the culmination of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India lost to Australia 'Down Under'.

Jasprit Bumrah was due to play in the Champions Trophy as well, but Bumrah did not rush his way back, and hence he had to miss the ICC event. Hours before the MI vs RCB clash, Mumbai Indians shared a post on their official social media account with a caption 'Thunderboom are back in business'. This has raised speculations that Bumrah might bowl full tilt against RCB.

Mumbai Indians Look To Bounce Back In IPL 2025

Four matches, three losses, and just one win - this is not how Mumbai Indians are expected to perform. They have five IPL titles and a very strong side this time, but it is how it is. MI has underperformed this year, and they only have ten matches left. Mumbai Indians recognize the threat to their campaign, and the window of their qualification is getting smaller.