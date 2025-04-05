LSG vs MI Match Officials Levy Heavy Fine Against Lucknow Super Giants Skipper Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Also Held Guilty

IPL 2025: After leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their much-needed 12-run triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 on Friday, April 4th, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, skipper Rishabh Pant and bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi were fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was named the 'Player of the Match' after his economical spell against the Mumbai-based franchise in Lucknow. The 25-year-old bowler picked up one wicket and gave 21 runs in his four-over spell on April 4th.

Rishabh Pant Was Fined Rs 12 Lakh: IPL

In a statement, IPL stated that LSG skipper Rishabh Pant was fined Rs. 12 lakh after the Super Giants maintained a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians.

“Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh,” IPL stated.

The statement added that Digvesh Singh was penalised 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He has also accumulated two demerit points since it was his second Level 1 offence.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

LSG Hold Sixth Place In IPL 2025 Standings