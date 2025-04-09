'Catch Chhodte...?' Fans Troll Yuzvendra Chahal For Posting Picture With MS Dhoni After PBKS-CSK IPL 2025 Game

IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: It was a night to forget for Chennai as they went on to lose another match in the 2025 season. With things going from bad to worse for CSK, they are desperately looking for a win. But what stole the show on Tuesday night in Chandigarh was former CSK captain MS Dhoni coming out to bat at No. 5.

While he could not take his side over the line, he truly rolled back the years and enthralled the fans with his power hitting. He hit a 12-ball 27 to give hope to Chennai, who eventually fell short by 18 runs. After the match, old teammates - Yuzvendra Chahal caught up with Dhoni. Chahal, who is part of the Punjab outfit, clicked a picture with Dhoni and posted it on his social media handle. Hew captioned the picture as ‘Thalaiva’.

THE VIRAL POST

DHONI STRUGGLING IN IPL 2025

Most fans or die-hard CSK fans reckoned that had Dhoni's catch been dropped, they probably could have edged Punjab. While that did not happen, Chahal went onto take a stunning catch in the final over to send Dhoni packing. He took the sharp catch at short fine-leg. One cannot predict, but had Dhoni been there - anything could have been possible. Chennai eventually fell short by 18 runs.