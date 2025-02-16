Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh With 'More Variations' Tipped To Get Preference Ahead Of Harshit Rana

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is knocking on the door. All the focus will be on the Indian Cricket Team who will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the high-voltage clash against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23.

Arshdeep Singh And Harshit Rana Will Fight For A Place In Playing XI

BCCI named the final squad on February 11 and Jasprit Bumrah was the notable omission from the squad. The 31-year-old has struggled with a back injury since the Australian tour and his absence will be felt very severely.

Both Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will be fighting for a place in the playing XI. The Dubai surface tends to help the fast bowlers and both Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir will have a tough task to cut out. Harshit only made his ODI debut in the England series recently and was quite impressive with his ability to trouble the batter with his inswing in the powerplay.

Arshdeep boasts of a better economy rate and also has relatively more experience in the white ball format than his compatriot. Former national selector Devang Gandhi believes Arshdeep will get the preference as the pacer can ball the swing both ways and happens to be the only left-arm pacer in the squad.

Arshdeep Singh Might Get The Nod Ahead Of Harshit Rana

In an interaction with PTI, Devang said, 'Harshit has improved by leaps and bounds in terms of reducing his weight and has become sharper in terms of speed. But if I had to choose one among the two as Mohammed Shami's partner, it has to be Arshdeep as he can swing the ball both ways and is a left-armer.'

‘I would be a trifle surprised if Harshit starts ahead of Arshdeep.’