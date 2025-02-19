Early Blow For Pakistan! Fakhar Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash vs NZ After Suffering Injury Scare

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket's premier batter, Fakhar Zaman, is feared to be injured after he was taken out of the ground during the ongoing Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. The PAK cricketer looked in despair as he held his back while sitting behind the boundary ropes. He had a stiff fall while making a dive to stop the ball, which was heading towards the boundary. Fakhar had to be checked by the team physio and was eventually replaced by Kamran Ghuman on the field.

Fakhar Zaman Suffers Injury Scare, Taken Out Of The CT Clash vs NZ

The Champions Trophy 2025 saw several cricketers suffer setbacks because of injuries and eventually being kept out of the tournament. But recently, trouble has mounted on hosts Pakistan after they could lose out on one of their top players because of an injury scare. During the series opener match between PAK and NZ, star batter Fakhar Zaman left the pitch in despair after an injury scare. The tournament opener turned into a nightmare for the batter.

Fakhar Zaman suffered an enormous setback at the start of the ICC Champions Trophy. The Pakistan batter was taken out of the pitch because of apparent discomfort. The cricketer returned briefly on the 14th over. But he was unable to stay and was taken out of the pitch and was replaced during the play.

As per PCB, “Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course.”

Could Fakhar Zaman's Injury Derail Pakistan's Champions Trophy Campaign?

Fakhar Zaman's injury scare could have a considerable influence on Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign if he gets sidelined. The hosts have already lost Saim Ayub, who suffered an ankle fracture during the South Africa Tests and is out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan Cricket gained some support when Haris Rauf was cleared to compete in the marquee ICC tournament. The bowler sustained a side strain during the Tri-Series. However, losing Fakhar Zaman could significantly impact the batting unit, as he has been one of the team's most productive batters.