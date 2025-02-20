'The Comeback Will Be Stronger': Fakhar Zaman Posts Heartfelt Message After Being Ruled Out Before Blockbuster India Clash

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan's star-batter Fakhar Zaman has confirmed that he is ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The setback will be huge, as the hosts lost their key batter before the crucial match against India at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan's hopes to survive in the Champions Trophy is hanging in the balance, and a win could only same them from being eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan Batter Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan ran into a huge problem after they lost Saim Ayub during the build-up of the ICC Champions Trophy after he suffered a freakish injury. During the hosts' tournament opener, they faced another setback after Fakhar Zaman had to be taken out of the play after he got hurt. The star PAK batter has shared a statement on his injury and also delivered the bad news to the fans.

"Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback," Fakhar Zaman posted on social media platform Instagram.

Fakhar Zaman's Replacement Announced

As per the ICC, Fakhar Zaman sustained an oblique tear when he was on fielding duty when Pakistan faced off against England in the Champions Trophy opener at Karachi's national Bank Stadium. The batter will be replaced by 27-year-old Imam-ul-Haq, who has scored 3138 runs in 72 ODIs.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board have confirmed that the seasoned batter will miss the big ticket match owing to an oblique tear. Imam-ul-Haq has been named as Fakhar's replacement in the Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad,” the statement from the ICC read.