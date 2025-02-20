Rohit Sharma DROPS Easy Catch, Denies Axar Patel Hattrick During India-Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match | WATCH

India are on top after Bangladesh opted to bat first in Dubai in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game against India. After the pacers - Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana - got among the wickets to peg back Bangladesh early, Axar Patel was introduced into the attack in the ninth over. The spinner was on fire as he picked up two wickets of consecutive deliveries in his first over and was soon on a hattrick. Indian captain Rohit Sharma had two slips for the hattrick ball which was faced by Jaker Ali. To everyone's surprise Jaker edged the first ball he played. It went at a decent height for Rohit, who astonishingly grasped it. Axar seemed heartbroken and the rest of the players were also stunned. Rohit was gutted and his reaction showed that clearly.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have lost half their side and are reeling at 41 for five in 11 overs. Jaker and Towhid Hridoy are in the middle and they have a mountain to climb if Bangladesh want to get to a respectable total. These two in the middle will hold the key for them. At the moment, India well and truly on top of the proceedings.

"We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," Rohit said at the toss.

Ind vs Ban, CT 2025