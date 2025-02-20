Kuldeep Yadav Picked Over Varun Chakravarthy During India-Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match - Possible Reason

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: As India take on Bangladesh in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, some selection calls made by Rohit Sharma - Gautam Gambhir has been puzzling fans. Why has Kuldeep Yadav been picked over an in-form Varun Chakravarthy? While the call is pretty baffling, what could have been the reason behind picking the left-arm bowler? For starters, it is worth noting that Kuldeep made a comeback to the side recently after recovering from an injury. He featured in the first ODI versus England, but then, he missed the second ODI only to return for the third. That is the reason why one would have expected Chakravarthy to make it.

Why Kuldeep Over Chakravarthy? Possible Reason REVEALED

The possible reason behind this pick could have been Kuldeep's experience at ICC events. Chakravarthy has not featured in as many ICC events as Kuldeep. Also what works for Kuldeep is the fact that he is leading wicket-taker in the world in ODIs since 2017 Champions Trophy. He has 174 wickets in 108 games. That's a telling stat.

"We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," Rohit said at the toss.

Ind vs Ban, CT 2025