Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: Here's How To Watch The Opening Clash Of CT 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: After locking horns in the recently culminated tri-nation series, both Pakistan and New Zealand will kickstart the latest edition of the much-awaited Champions Trophy. Both the teams have been dented by injury issues and they will need to find and navigate their way in the tournament. New Zealand will be without their pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson, whereas Pakistan will play without their regular opener Saim Ayub. New Zealand recently defeated Pakistan in the tri-nation series and will start as favourites in the competition.

India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the eight teams that will play in the latest edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be played in the 'Hybrid Model', as the Rohit-Sharma led India team will play all their matches in Dubai. Pakistan and New Zealand will play the first match of Group A. Here are all the details of when and how to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 opener.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: When Will The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Be Played?

The PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 opener will be played on February 19, 2025

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Where Will The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Be Played?

The PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 opener will be played in the National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand: When Will The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Start?

The PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 opener will start at 2:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand: When Will The Toss Happen For The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener?

The toss usually happens 30 minutes prior to the game. So the toss for the PAK vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 opener will take place at 2 PM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Squads For The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke, Nathan Smith.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Predicted XI For The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Tayab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Will O'Rourke, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith

Pakistan vs New Zealand: How To Watch The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener On Television?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 opener will be broadcasted by Star Sports and Sports18 in India

Pakistan vs New Zealand: How To Livestream The Champions Trophy 2025 Opener?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 opener can be live streamed on JioHotstar

Babar Azam To Open For Pakistan

