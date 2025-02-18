Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Under The Scanner Once Again, Board Reacts To Pakistan Fans Not Getting Visa for IND vs PAK Game

Champions Trophy 2025: The India vs Pakistan game, which will be played on February 23, 2025, in Dubai, will be the biggest highlight of the upcoming CT 2025. An India vs Pakistan game always has high stakes riding on it and attracts millions of fans who watch the iconic clash, either live or on their television sets. The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy is being hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, but the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will be solely responsible for hosting the games that involve India. The first semi-final of the Champions Trophy will be played in Dubai. In addition to this, if India qualify for the Champions Trophy final, the summit clash will also move out of Pakistan..

PCB Tries To Intervene And Solve Visa Related Issues

Pakistan has been under the radar since they were bestowed with the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy, and it is now being said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government is not giving visas to Pakistani citizens. The Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid model, as the BCCI had refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan. The PCB has now responded to all the claims and is reportedly working toward a solution.

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma | Image: AP

'Yes, we will try to help them out as they are genuine visitors and have in possession the valid tickets for the match. India-Pakistan match has always been one of the most interesting and the one that attracts millions around the world. We are trying to help these fans as well as others who have some kind of duties to perform during the Pak-India match.' a PCB official said.

India vs Pakistan: The Mother Of Clashes

Pakistan and India players greet each other during the 2021 edition of world T20 | Image: AP

