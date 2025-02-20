IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Apologizes To Axar Patel With Folded Hands After Costly Blunder Disrupts All-Rounder’s Rare Record

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma fumbled a colossal chance to get Axar Patel's hat-tricks in the book of records during the ICC Champions Trophy. The spin-bowling all-rounder looked composed and took back-to-back scalps while in action against Bangladesh. However, Rohit screwed up with the hat-trick ball, as he could not hold on to the catch. An irate Rohit banged the pitch in agony and then apologized to the spin-bowling all-rounder with folded hands after that.

Rohit Sharma Folds Hands In Remorse, Apologizes To Axar Patel

Axar Patel was breathing fire after he scalped two back-to-back wickets for Team India. Bangladesh looked in deep trouble after Patel delivered big-time in his first over and was on a hat-trick. Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali made a mistake by edging the ball towards the slip, where Rohit Sharma stood guard. However, the India skipper could not hold on to the ball and dropped it. The entire team was gutted, and Axar was upset as well.

After the costly mistake happened, India skipper Rohit Sharma looked regretful and apologized to Axar Patel. He also folded his hands in anguish at the spin-bowling all-rounder. Patel accepted his apology and the game went on. But his chance to secure a rare feat and join the history books could not happen this time. Axar could have become the first spinner to take a hat-trick in the history of Champions Trophy. But that could not happen.

Bangladesh Fights Back Strongly Against Team India In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

While Bangladesh had lost five players early in the game, batters Jaiker Ali and Towhid Hridoy showcased fighting spirit to elevate Bangladesh's position against India. After lingering at 41/5, the Bangla Tigers have crossed 180+ runs, with both batters securing their half-centuries.