Updated 15:09 IST, February 20th 2025
Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan BROMANCE Grabs Spotlight Ahead Of IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match In Dubai
Ahead of the IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match-up, Virat Kohli reunited with his former batting partner when he met Shikhar Dhawan in Dubai.
Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Shikhar Dhawan before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: AP Photo
Champions Trophy 2025: Team India star Virat Kohli met with former cricketer and one of Champions Trophy's biggest sensations, Shikhar Dhawan. The cricketers met at the Dubai International Stadium, when Team India were training to prepare for action against Bangladesh.
This is a breaking copy. More to follow…
