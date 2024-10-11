sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:26 IST, October 11th 2024

Ranji Trophy: Chatterjee, Gharmai take Bengal to 269/7 after Dayal removes Abhimanyu

Uncapped left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was part of Test squad against Bangladesh, dismissed fellow India prospect Abhimanyu Easwaran early, but Bengal recovered through a century from Sudip Chatterjee and Sudip Gharami's 90 to post 269/7 against Uttar Pradesh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
19:26 IST, October 11th 2024