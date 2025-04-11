Pakistan Resort to Kiddish Tactics to Poke India; PCB Ban Corbin Bosch Controversially For Opting to Play IPL 2025

PSL vs IPL : South African cricketer Corbin Bosch faced the ugly side of the India-Pakistan rivalry. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Bosch from playing in its Pakistan Super League competition for one year. Now, that comes as a major setback for the cricketer.

Bosch ditched Peshawar Zalmi for Mumbai Indians . PCB have taken this matter very seriously as the withdrawal prompted them to serve a legal notice alleging a breach of contract. While most would say, it was the right call taken by the SA cricketer, he was drafted in by MI as an injury replacement for South African Lizaad Williams.

‘Will not be eligible for selection’ - PCB

“The all-rounder will serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League,” the PCB said in a statement on Thursday.

Reacting to the ban, Bosch admitted that he 'deeply regrets' his decision and also apologised to the fans in Pakistan.

‘Deeply regret my decision’ - Bosch

Bosch said: “I deeply regret my decision … and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.

“I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions … but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," he added.

PSL 2025