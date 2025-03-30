IPL 2025: Five-time Indian Premier League Champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in game number. As of now, both these teams look a bit unsettled. This will most likely be Riyan Parag's last game as the stand-in skipper of the Royals. Parag is yet to win his first match in the IPL as a skipper. Rajasthan have lost both their games so far and they are in dire need to turn things around.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand hand have massive problems of their own. Their batting hasn't quite fired this time around and they also have a lot of soul searching to do as far as MS Dhoni 's batting position is considered. Both the teams will be in dire need to secure a victory as a loss here can start hurting their chances of a playoff qualification.

Here Are The LIVE Streaming Details Of The CSK vs RR Clash

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be played in the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

At what time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST

How to watch live broadcast of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match in India?

The live broadcast of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Star Sports Network in India

How to watch live streaming Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match in India?

The live streaming of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be available on JioHotstar in India

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings live on Willow TV

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings live on SkyGo.

