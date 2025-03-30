Updated March 30th 2025, 13:31 IST
IPL 2025: Five-time Indian Premier League Champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in game number. As of now, both these teams look a bit unsettled. This will most likely be Riyan Parag's last game as the stand-in skipper of the Royals. Parag is yet to win his first match in the IPL as a skipper. Rajasthan have lost both their games so far and they are in dire need to turn things around.
Chennai Super Kings on the other hand hand have massive problems of their own. Their batting hasn't quite fired this time around and they also have a lot of soul searching to do as far as MS Dhoni 's batting position is considered. Both the teams will be in dire need to secure a victory as a loss here can start hurting their chances of a playoff qualification.
ALSO READ | Gujarat Skipper Shubman Gill Speaks Bluntly on Ahmedabad Turf Amid Ongoing Home Advantage Debate in IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals is the only team which hasn't secured a victory in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The inaugural champions have lost both their matches. The Royals are expected to be led by Sanju Samson from the next game, but they'll have to find a way and outfox MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
Published March 30th 2025, 12:58 IST