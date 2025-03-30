GT vs MI: Gujarat Skipper Shubman Gill Speaks Bluntly on Ahmedabad Turf Amid Ongoing Home Advantage Debate in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Problems have started to pile up for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians, who have now lost two consecutive matches in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans made very light work of the Mumbai Indians, defeating the five-time champions by 36 runs.

Contrary to their success in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians have always been slow starters, but they've earned a reputation for bouncing back quickly. Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, will be extremely happy with their clinical performance against Mumbai Indians. The champions of IPL 2022 were decent in all departments of the game and played like a unit.

A lot of credit also goes to Gujarat's captain, Shubman Gill, who was spot on with his bowling changes and field settings.

Gill Gives His Honest Take on the Ahmedabad Pitch

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about IPL franchises being denied home advantage. The curator at Eden Gardens said that Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane had made an indirect request to him. The curator at Eden Gardens also said that the KKR skipper wanted more spin-friendly conditions, but his request was eventually turned down. Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming also said that the pitch in Chepauk has drastically changed and is not allowing his team to play to their strengths.

After Gujarat's thumping victory over Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill opened up about the Ahmedabad pitch and how his team wanted different conditions to host Hardik Pandya and Co. The Gujarat Titans skipper added that the decision to play on a black soil wicket against MI was planned well in advance.

"The decision was taken before the first match that the second match (vs MI) would be played on black soil. Yes, that was a factor as well (MI's strong batting line-up), but this wicket suited us. Batting on black soil, once the ball gets old, it's difficult to clear the boundary, so we tried to maximize the power play," said Gill.

Mumbai Indians' Poor Run Continues