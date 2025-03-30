'Two Losses Are Quite Typical': Sanjay Manjrekar Highlights Two Reasons That Played Massive Role In MI's Downfall Against GT

Indian Premier League: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted two big reasons that played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' (MI) downfall against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, March 29, saying two losses for the five-time IPL champions is very typical.

The Mumbai-based franchise conceded a 36-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT pacer Prasidh Krishna was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning performance in the game, bagging two wickets in his four-over spell.

‘Mumbai Indians Didn’t Look In The Race When…’: Manjrekar

While speaking on JioHotstar, Sanjay Manjrekar said that MI didn't look in the race to win the game when they lost two wickets for 35 during the run chase. The former cricketer added that Mumbai's job became tougher since there was no dew factor in Ahmedabad.

“Mumbai Indians didn’t look in the race when they lost two wickets for 35. In comparison, Gujarat Titans had around 129 runs for their first two wickets. After that, it seemed like Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav were trying to build a partnership. The challenge with building a partnership in a chase of over 190 is that the required run rate starts to suffer, and that’s exactly what happened. In the end, you have to say that Gujarat Titans batted better—I thought they got maybe 15 to 20 runs over par. The dew never came in, which made Mumbai’s job even more difficult. But despite all that, two losses are quite typical for Mumbai Indians. They still seem to be on the right track to go on and win the title,” Manjrekar told JioHotstar.

MI Hold Ninth Place In IPL 2025 Standings

Following two back-to-back defeats in the start of the 18th season of the tournament, MI hold the ninth place in the IPL 2025 points table with a net run rate of -1.163.