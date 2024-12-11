Cheteshwar Pujara Highlights Glaring Issue Behind Rohit Sharma's Questionable Captaincy And Batting

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025: India are currently taking on Australia in a five-match Test series which has turned out to be blockbuster so far. The contest has been cut-throat so far with both the teams winning one match each. The next Test match will be played from December 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane. India have very fond memories of the Gabba as they defeated Australia last time around in 2021 to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Team India, after being defeated by Australia in Adelaide has plenty of soul searching to do. Their regular skipper Rohit Sharma is under the scanner, not only for his batting, but also for his leadership skills. India faced a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand, before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy started and that raised several eyebrows about Sharma's leadership qualities.

Cheteshwar Puajara's Jaw-Dropping Comment On Rohit Sharma

Cheteshwar Pujara had been a crucial member of the Indian cricket team on previous two Australian tours. Pujara, who batted at number three for India was instrumental in their BGT series victory in 2018 and 2020. While speaking to the official broadcasters of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Pujara said that skipper Sharma needs to start scoring runs. The Indian stalwart also feels that if runs start to come by for Rohit, then his captaincy will also improve manifold.

'As a captain, I'd like Rohit Sharma to make runs. When he scores runs, he will think better and do better things. No matter how big a player is, he is always worried about his performances. There is no doubt that when a player scores runs, he makes better decisions. Let's hope that Rohit scores runs, so that his captaincy gets better.', said Pujara.

India Look To Earn A Lead In Brisbane

