Cristiano Ronaldo Narrates Heartwarming Story Between Himself And Lionel Messi, Proves The Two GOATS Are Rivals Not Enemies

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the biggest names in football over the past two decades as the two superstars have constantly been in the greatest of all time debate. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed all expectations in football and have set new standards. The two superstars, famously known for their battles in La Liga with Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid and Lionel Messi playing for FC Barcelona have sometimes even been considered as enemies by their fans.

The two stars also hold the most Ballon D'Or awards in history and no other footballers even come close. Cristiano Ronaldo has five Ballon D'Or awards while Lionel Messi has eight Ballon D'Or awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo Narrates Heartwarming Lionel Messi Story

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently asked about his relationship with Lionel Messi as the two superstars have constantly gone up against one another for the past 15 years and with many people speculating that the two superstars don't have a good relationship with each other. Fabrizio Romano in a tweet on social media platform X revealed a statement by Cristiano Ronaldo where he reveals that him and Messi have a good relationship and further narrated a heartwarming story between the two.

“Of course I have affection for Leo Messi. We've been on stage together for 15 years. I remember translating English for him at the Galas because he didn't speak English well. He always treated me well and respected me," said Cristiano Ronaldo as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyeing Nations League Title With Portugal

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing another trophy to add to his collection as he is all set to play in the final of the UEFA Nations League. Spain will be taking on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final on 9th June (IST) and the match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Germany.