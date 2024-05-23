Advertisement

With the BCCI now accepting applications to find a successor to Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of Team India post the T20 World Cup 2024, a lot of names are being touted to take over the hot seat for the men in blue. One high profile name that is tipped to take over Team India is that of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming.

The Kiwi has been reported as one of the top choices for BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid, and amidst the speculation CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed what Stephen Fleming said when he asked whether he would be interested in coaching India.

CSK CEO reveals Stephen Fleming's stance on coaching Team India

In a video posted by CSK on their Social Media, CEO Kasi Viswanathan reflected on his side's disappointing IPL 2024 campaign. However, Viswanathan did drop a hint about what the future holds for Stephen Fleming as a coach.

Kasi Viswanathan revealed that he had asked Fleming whether he will be applying for the position of head coach to which the Kiwi simply laughed.

“Actually, I got a lot of calls from the Indian journalists enquiring where Stephen is interested in taking up a job with the Indian team. So I jocularly asked Stephen, have you applied for the Indian coaching assignment? And Stephen just laughed and said, Do you want me to? ," said the CSK CEO.

Viswanathan additionally gave his verdict that despite Fleming's success as coach of CSK he doesn't think that the Kiwi would enjoy a full time coaching role but maintained that this was only his assumption and not what Fleming told him.

"I know that it's not going to be his cup of tea because he doesn't like to be involved for nine to 10 months in a year. That is my feeling. I have not discussed anything more with him," said Viswanathan.

BCCI will be accepting applications for the new Team India head coach till May 27th and Stephen Fleming is likely to apply.