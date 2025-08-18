'The Big Talk Has Been On Him': Amid CSK's Mid-Season IPL Signing Row, Temba Bavuma Confirms New Role For South Africa's Dewald Brevis

Updated 18 August 2025 at 12:51 IST
South Africa and Chennai Super Kings youngster Dewald Brevis has currently been the talk of the town. After his whirlwind knock against Mitchell Marsh's men in the recently concluded Australia vs South Africa series, ex-South Africa skipper AB de Villiers lavished praise on Chennai Super Kings and how their scouts pulled off a steal deal by signing Brevis mid-season during the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Dewald Brevis scored 125* runs off 56 balls at a strike rate of 223.21 in the second T20I played between Australia and South Africa. Following his knock, a huge controversy erupted after Chennai Super Kings and ex-India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that the Chennai-based franchise were ready to pay extra to acquire Brevis' services for 2025. Ashwin's comments were taken out of context, and the franchise was later forced to issue an official statement regarding the matter.
After his exploits in the shortest international format, the 22-year-old Dewald Brevis is being considered as one of the frontrunners to be picked in South Africa's ODI side. With the experienced David Miller missing, Brevis is likely to be considered to play for the Proteas in the 50-over format.
Bavuma is likely to be among the five inclusions in the Proteas squad, and Brevis will strengthen the middle order alongside Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder.
'It's always exciting when you see the young faces. Obviously the big talk has been on Brevis, (he's been) putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. Very excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff,' Bavuma said while addressing the media.
Arch-rivals South Africa and Australia have played 110 ODIs against each other. Australia have won 51 out of them, whereas South Africa have won 55. One match ended as no result, and three matches ended as tie.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 12:48 IST