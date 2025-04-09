CSK Slammed Over Devon Conway's 'Retired Out' Call vs PBKS During IPL 2025; Experts Question Ravindra Jadeja Move

IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings is again facing the heat, but not for MS Dhoni this time. It is a call that was taken during the business end of the game that has now sparked a controversy. In the backend of the innings, Chennai decided to retire out Devon Conway after the fifth ball of the 18th over and was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. Conway was 'retired out' for 69*.

His 69* came off 49 balls, but the problem was he was not able to find the ropes and that was the need of the hour. This move by CSK did not help them win as they lost the game by 18 runs against Punjab Kings.

'Didn't understand that decision' - Clarke

"I didn't understand that decision, you retire a player that was on 69 and had spent that much time in the middle. I know you need sixes, but it's not like Conway can't hit sixes. That's the thing with decisions like that as a captain, it's always judged if you win or lose," Clarke said on Star Sports.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckoned that if a move of such nature was to be made it should have happened earlier which would have allowed Ravindra Jadeja to get a couple of balls to get his eye in.

‘Could have done that earlier’

"They could have done that earlier, but Jadeja was the only one they could have trusted. They needed one more batter there who could have done that, but unfortunately, they didn't. Even Jadeja has his restrictions," he said.