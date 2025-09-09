CSK Star Dewald Brevis Shatters SA20 Record, Joins Pretoria Capitals For Jaw-Dropping INR 8.3 Crore

South Africa sensation Dewald Brevis has become the most expensive player in the SA20. The CSK star has joined Pretoria Capitals for a whopping R 16.5 million, or Rs. 8.31 crore at the SA20 auction.

Pretoria Capitals Acquired Dewald Brevis For Record-breaking Sum

Brevis has been a hot property in international cricket right now and displayed his T20 credentials for CSK in IPL 2025. The five-time IPL champions couldn't get into the IPL playoffs but Brevis attracted attention with his clean and timely hit. Brevis surpassed Aiden Markram, who was the most expensive player in SA20 at R 14 million.

Brevis ignited a three-pronged bidding war between Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town. Pretoria Capitals entered the scene late and went on to acquire the 22 year old with a record bid. Brevis will be seen playing under the supervision of Sourav Ganguly who has been given the charge to coach the Capitals in the SA20.

Dewald Brevis Has Recorded very Good Numbers In T20s

Sourav Ganguly insisted the Capitals are very happy to secure the services of Brevis. The former Indian captain said, “We’re very happy, I think he's a very good player. Obviously, 16.5 million is the other side of the way of looking at it, but just in terms of quality on our pitch, our ground, Pretoria, I hope he does well."

Brevis played an influential role in MI Capitals' SA20 triumph in 2025. The Proteas youngster 291 runs at an average of 48.5 and a strike rate of 184.17, and his heroics didn't go unnoticed. In IPL 2025, he joined CSK as a replacement and went on to smash 225 runs in six games with an astounding strike rate of 180.