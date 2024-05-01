Advertisement

The announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has sparked discussions and debates, particularly surrounding the absence of Shubman Gill from the 15-member lineup. The star batsman, who captains the Gujarat Titansin the IPL, was notably omitted from the squad, raising eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

Sunil Gavaskar believes Shubman Gill’s ‘current form’ led to his omission from India’s squad for the T20 WC

India's 15-man T20 World Cup roster has been revealed by the BCCI, with Shubman Gill earning a spot as a reserve. Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, has blamed Gill's uneven IPL 2024 season performance for his omission from the final selection.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar offered his honest thoughts on Shubman Gill's exclusion from the country's T20 World Cup 2024 roster, speculating that the GT captain's poor performance in the IPL recently may have affected the selectors' choice. Gill has been named one of the four backup players who will travel to the United States and the Caribbean with the Indian team.

In an interview with Star Sports, Gavaskar lauded the breadth of Indian talent and said that, with their extraordinary abilities, even the backup squad might win the World Cup. The former Indian captain reflected on the fierce battle for every spot and said he thought hard choices, like leaving Gill out, were unavoidable. Sunil Gavaskar said:

“Yes, that's the blessing that India has. They have got so many players. In fact, if you make a second team, that team will also be capable of lifting this Cup with a bit of luck going its way. Sometimes, that happens. Sometimes, you have to leave a good player out. That's what seems to have happened with Shubman Gill,”

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli are possible candidates to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma is projected to captain the squad in the esteemed competition and has already claimed one of the starting places.

Gavaskar voiced worries over Shubman Gill's recent form in relation to his absence from the squad, citing his poor performances in the previous games. Gill's present form did not justify his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, the cricket great emphasised. Notably, in the current season, Gill has amassed 320 runs at an average of 35.56 and a strike rate of 140.97. Furthermore, in his last four games this season, the GT skipper has failed to score any fifty or more. He added:

"I think current form went against him," "Again, perhaps, the form in the last few matches has been patchy. He started the IPL very well. His form in the last few matches has been patchy and that has cost Gujarat Titans victories. When Shubman Gill scores, Gujarat have been winning. When he hasn't been scoring, GT has not been winning,"