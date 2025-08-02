David Warner Aims A Cheeky Jibe At Joe Root, Casts Doubt On His Form In Ashes: 'Yet To Score A Hundred In Australia'

Updated 2 August 2025 at 17:27 IST
The Ashes 2025 is not very far away, as England and Australia will contest in a five-match Test series. The Three Lions will travel to Australia as part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and will aim to take back the urn for the first time in 10 years.
England are currently leading 2-1 against India in the five-match Test series and could seal the series if they pull off a draw at the Oval. The Ashes is expected to test England's test credentials, and Joe Root will play a pivotal role for them. The number one Test batter recently got past Ricky Ponting in the list of highest run-getters in Test cricket and is now only second to Sachin Tendulkar. However, he hasn't scored a Test century on Australian soil, and David Warner aimed a cheeky jibe at the 34-year-old.
Warner will be seen donning the London Spirit jersey in the upcoming Hundred. During an interaction with BBC Sport, he said, "The big anchor there is Rooty [England batter Joe Root], who is yet to score a hundred in Australia.
"Josh Hazlewood tends to have his number quite a lot. He will have to take the surfboard off his front leg."
India managed to put together a brilliant comeback in the Oval test with a superb bowling display on 2nd day. Mohammed Siraj got the better of Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Jacob Bethell while Prasidh Krishna wrapped up the lower order to restrict England to a paltry 247. The visitors are trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series and will have to win this game in order to restore parity. Yashavi Jaiswal and Akash Deep have solidified India's position on the 3rd day with a brilliant 80-run partnership.
