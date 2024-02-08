Advertisement

David Warner is the hype of the hour as the star Aussie batter announced his retirement from the Test and ODI format. The Opener has had a prolific legacy in both formats, and he will now function in T20I and Franchise cricket. Warner returned to BL action in the Big Bash League with the Sydney Thunder and made a superstar appearance ahead of the Sydney Derby at the SCG.

3 things you need to know

David Warner returned to action with the Big Bash League after his Test and ODI retirement

Warner played his final Test match at the SCG

The Aussie opener is a part of the Sydney-based franchise, Sydney Thunder

David Warner's $5000 Bill to be paid by Cricket Australia & Sydney Thunder

David Warner made waves after he made a thunderous appearance at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Australian opener arrived in a chartered helicopter at the iconic cricket venue. Warner came directly from his brother's wedding bash at the Hunter Valley and arrived a couple of hours before the Sydney Derby officially took place.

The 45-minute chartered helicopter ride to the SCG reportedly cost $5000, and it will be paid for by Cricket Australia and Sydney Thunder. Even though Warner insisted that he would open his wallet and pay for the ride, the bill will be split between the Cricket Board and the Sydney-based BBL franchise.

Even though Warner made it in time for the Derby, Thunder failed to capitalize and lost the semifinal spot to their arch-rivals, the Sixers. They won the match by 19 runs to seal their spot in the Big Bash League semi-finals. Warner scored 37 runs off 39 balls, but his efforts went in vain as Thunder was dismissed at 132 runs. The Thunder's BBL campaign was formally ended by the loss as well.