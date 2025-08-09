'He Will Have Nightmares': David Warner Takes Subtle Dig At Joe Root As Australia Start Playing Mind Games With England Ahead Of Ashes 2025

The Ashes 2025: The India vs England five-match Test series, aka the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite having a much-settled and experienced side, England failed to defeat the Indian team led by Shubman Gill in their home conditions, and they'd like to believe that they missed a huge chance. Both India and England played some very high-quality cricket, and all the five Test matches of this series were decided on the final day.

Ben Stokes' England's next big series will be the Ashes series that they'll play later this year 'Down Under'. Interestingly, many fans and experts had called the recently concluded England vs India series as a warmup for the Ashes, but India did stun England with their quality of cricket. One of the biggest positives for England was Joe Root's form and how he batted throughout the series.

David Warner Takes a Dig on Joe Root

England's former skipper Joe Root ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series as the highest run-scorer. Root scored a total of 537 runs from 5 matches at an average of 67.12. Root scored three hundreds, and his highest was 150 runs. Courtesy of his stellar batting in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Root also became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. Root certainly will be England's main man when they visit Australia for the Ashes later this year.

Former Australia player David Warner feels that Root will have a tough time when England visit Australia later this year for the Ashes. "Joe is a hell of a cricket player, look at the runs he has scored, the second leading run-scorer in the world. But I'm sure he'd like to score a hundred in Australia. I think he will have nightmares before he gets over there about Josh Hazlewood. A bit like me and Broady," said Warner while participating in The Hundred.

Dissecting Joe Root's Test Career in Numbers