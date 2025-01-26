'I Was Ready': Tilak Varma Sends Out Spine-Chilling Message To England's Bowlers After Breathtaking Assault On Jofra Archer

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India have taken a 2-0 lead against Jos Buttler's England in the ongoing India vs England T20I series. India are ahead in the T20I series and they'll look to take an unassailable lead against the visitors in the next game that will be played in the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on January 28, 2025. India also sealed their tenth consecutive T20I win on home soil for the second time. India haven't lost a single T20I series after their World T20 win in Barbados last year.

India's T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series against the same opposition. Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma played a stellar knock of 72* off 55 balls which helped India seal victory in the second T20I of the series. Varma hit 4 fours, 5 sixes and scored these runs at a strike rate of 130.91. At one point in time, Varma was running out of partners, but he made sure that he stays till the end and seals the game for the 'Men in Blue'.

Tilak Varma Sends Strong Message To English Bowlers

Indian southpaw Tilak left the English bowlers begging for answers, but it was his assault on English pacer Jofra Archer which grabbed eyeballs. Varma said that he was ready to attack Jofra Archer and he wanted to target him in orde to apply pressure on other English bowlers.

'I wanted to target their best bowler. If you take on the best bowler, other bowlers will be under pressure. So, when the wickets are falling (at the other end), I want to take on their best bowlers', Tilak said in the post-match press conference. 'If I do that it makes it easier (for other batters). So, I backed myself and took chances against him and also whatever shots that I have played against Archer, I have worked in the nets, mentally I was ready for them. So it has given me a good result', he added.

India Eye Series Victory In Rajkot

