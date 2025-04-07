'Dhoni se Opening Karao': MSD Fans Assemble In Chennai Super Kings' Comment Section, Advice Ex-Skipper Not To Take Retirement

IPL 2025: The times have surely changed for MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team is in shambles currently, and there are huge question marks about their batting. Chennai's batting isn't firing at all, and it is an open secret. The IPL demands a lot of intent from the players, especially the batters. The Chennai Super Kings batters have been criticized and questioned regularly for their intent, as it is their batting that has let them down.

Chennai Super Kings' biggest concern also has been their batting stalwart, their biggest superstar for 18 years, the great MS Dhoni. The former CSK skipper is still razor-sharp behind the stumps, but it is his batting that raises questions, and more than that, it is the intent that he has shown while chasing totals. There have been calls for his retirement, but it all depends on MSD and his thought process of what he wants to do with his future.

CSK Fans Urge Dhoni To Open For Chennai

MS Dhoni's parents recently graced the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game, which was played at the Chepauk stadium. Notably, MS Dhoni's parents coming to watch their son play is a rare sight, and this sparked speculations of his retirement. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva, were also present during the game.

One of the biggest talking points of Chennai's batting this year has been MS Dhoni batting very low, even when the situation demands him to bat higher up the order. The Chennai Super Kings franchise recently posted a video of MS Dhoni's parents and his daughter cheering for him from the stands. The post was soon flooded with MS Dhoni fans backing him in his tough time. One user also suggested that MS Dhoni should take up the opening slot for CSK.

Here Are The Reactions

MS Dhoni fans back him in CSK's comment section | Image: Instagram/@chennaiipl

MS Dhoni fans in CSK's comment section | Image: Instagram/@chennaiipl

MS Dhoni Keeps The Doors On Retirement Open