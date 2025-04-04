KKR vs SRH Rivalry Gets Fresh Twist; Kolkata Troll Travis Head After Win

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Move Over CSK vs MI rivalry, the newest IPL rivals are Kolkata and Hyderabad. On Thursday, at the Eden Garden - the two 2025 IPL finalists faced-off amid high expectations. While Hyderabad were eyeing to avenge last year's loss, Kolkata was looking to maintain their dominance over SRH. Eventually, the home side came up trumps as they won the game convincingly by 80 runs, which also gave them a solid boost in the Net Run Rate.

Following the win, the Knights got cheeky and decided to troll Sunrisers star Travis Head. The Australian batter, who has been a big threat in the IPL, did not get going and fell for merely four runs. In fact, Head perished in the first over in the chase itself. It was a big moment in the match as that gave the home side all the confidence they needed.

‘Head-ing towards the business’

KKR posted Head's struggles in an X post with the caption: "Head-ing towards the business, right from the start."

‘We plan for different batters in our meetings’

"I keep myself prepared to come in as the impact sub. I assess what the pitch is doing from outside, whether there's swing, whether the ball is holding. Yorkers and cutters are important in the fifth-sixth over as the ball doesn't swing by then. We plan for different batters in our meetings depending on who the batter is, whether he is likely to give the charge," Vaibhav Arora, who picked up the wicket of Head, also bagged the Player of the Match.