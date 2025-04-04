IPL 2025: Huge Jasprit Bumrah Boost For Mumbai Indians, Star Bowler Set To Be Back In Action, Return Date Announced

Jasprit Bumrah hasn't played a competitive match since the Sydney Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Mumbai Indians pacer has been on the sidelines due to a back problem and has been undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation routine at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Return After LSG and RCB Games

Speculations have been quite rife whether Bumrah will be able to take part in this IPL campaign or not. As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, Bumrah is on the verge of getting his match fitness back and could return to the MI fold sooner than later. However, he is all set to miss Friday's match against Lucknow Super Giants and also won't be available for Mumbai's home game against Royal Challenger Bengaluru on April 7. But he could return after that and is waiting to get a green signal from BCCI's medical team.

Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Pivotal To Mumbai Indians' Success

As per the report, the 31 year old is also cautious and doesn't want to rush things as he is also expected to feature in the five-match Test series on the English soil, which will be held after the completion of the IPL. Earlier, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene didn't provide an exact timeline for Bumrah's return, and it remains to be seen how things will shape in the near future. The likes of Ashwani Kumar have stepped up in Bumrah's absence, but once the star pacer returns, he will be certain to be involved in Mumbai's games. He has been Mumbai's game changer in IPL and has been ever present with 165 wickets in 133 matches so far.