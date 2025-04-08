IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh Continues To Shine For LSG, Surpasses Virat Kohli To Join David Warner & Chris Gayle In Elite List

Updated April 8th 2025, 18:14 IST
Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh has continued to enthrall IPL 2025. The Australian T20 captain smashed the hapless KKR bowlers to register his 4th half century this campaign.
Marsh showed no respect to this KKR side and hammered a 48 ball 81 to help LSG post 238 runs on the board. In the proceedings, the LSG opener has entered an elite list.
Marsh has now become the third batter after David Warner and Chris Gayle to record four half centuries in the first five matches of an IPL season. Warner achieved the feat in 2016, while Gayle recorded this back in 2018.
Also Read: Nicholas Pooran Scripts History With Fiery 87-Run Knock During KKR vs LSG Clash, Etches Name On IPL Record Books
Virat Kohli also managed to hit three fifties in 2016 and Marsh has surpassed him in the list.
Marsh was also assisted by Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran who also hit the KKR bowlers all over the park. Pooran was specifically very brutal as he smashed 8 sixes on his way to a 36 ball 87.
Also Read: KKR vs LSG: Ajinkya Rahane Gives Befitting Reply To Danny Morrison When Asked About Quinton De Kock And Sunil Narine's Form
Marsh spoke highly of Pooran after the match
"I thought 180-190 was par at the start, but having Nicky Pooran is incredible. I've played against Markram a lot, but we've got a good bond and start. We are both quite traditional but we want to go hard. We tried to play good, strong cricket shots. It's a small ground with a fast outfield. I've been watching the ball and having fun."
LSG secured the service of Marsh for 3.4 crore but the all-rounder was cleared only for batting as he continues to recover from a back injury. Marsh played for the Delhi Capitals last season but wasn't retained by the franchise and LSG splashed the cash on him. He is currently second on the IPL 2025 run scoring list just after Pooran.
Published April 8th 2025, 18:14 IST