IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh Continues To Shine For LSG, Surpasses Virat Kohli To Join David Warner & Chris Gayle In Elite List

Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh has continued to enthrall IPL 2025. The Australian T20 captain smashed the hapless KKR bowlers to register his 4th half century this campaign.

Marsh showed no respect to this KKR side and hammered a 48 ball 81 to help LSG post 238 runs on the board. In the proceedings, the LSG opener has entered an elite list.

Mitchell Marsh Surpassed Virat Kohli To Enter Elite List

Marsh has now become the third batter after David Warner and Chris Gayle to record four half centuries in the first five matches of an IPL season. Warner achieved the feat in 2016, while Gayle recorded this back in 2018.

Virat Kohli also managed to hit three fifties in 2016 and Marsh has surpassed him in the list.

Marsh was also assisted by Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran who also hit the KKR bowlers all over the park. Pooran was specifically very brutal as he smashed 8 sixes on his way to a 36 ball 87.

Marsh spoke highly of Pooran after the match

"I thought 180-190 was par at the start, but having Nicky Pooran is incredible. I've played against Markram a lot, but we've got a good bond and start. We are both quite traditional but we want to go hard. We tried to play good, strong cricket shots. It's a small ground with a fast outfield. I've been watching the ball and having fun."

