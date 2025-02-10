'Dimaag Kharab Hai Tera?' Rohit Sharma Gives a MOUTHFUL to Harshit Rana For Unnecessary Overthrow | WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma is usually a cool customer, even under pressure. But on Sunday, he lost his temper on Harshit Rana during the 2nd ODI versus England at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack. The incident happened when Rana unnecessarily threw the ball after picking it up on his follow-through. It costed extra runs and that seemed to have upset the India captain. The needless throw costed four runs. The mistake instantly drew an animated reaction from Rohit, who visibly fumed at the young bowler, shouting, "Dimaag kidhar hai tera?" (Where is your brain?). The incident took place in the 32nd over of the England innings. Rana fired the throw knowing very well that Jos Buttler is inside the crease. The clip is now going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, hosts India went onto win the game and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rohit was the star of the show with the bat for India as he hammered a breathtaking 119 off 90 balls to help the side gun down a 300+ score. His knock also ensured he bags the player of the match.

‘Enjoyed being out there’

“It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring some runs for the team. Important game, series on the line. I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests. Still, you need to assess and bat according to the situation. I wanted to stay focused and bat as deep as possible,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"I said after the last match as well, we want to get better as a team and as players. As long guys are clear what they are supposed to do and whatever the captain and coach is saying, if they execute it then there's not much to think about," he concluded.