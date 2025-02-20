Dubai Weather Update, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rain Set to Play SPOILSPORT? Check Forecast

Dubai Weather Update, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It rarely rains in the city, but when it does - it pours and fans would not want that. A couple of days back it rained in the city and that brought things to a standstill, no one would be wanting that today as Team India get ready to take on Bangladesh in their CT 2025 opener at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) in Dubai. It is expected to be overcast and there would be clouds in and around the venue. The possibility of rain or a shower is low, but again, it cannot be written off completely. With it being the first game for both sides, both India and Bangladesh would look to get off to a winning start.