February 20th 2025
Dubai Weather Update, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rain Set to Play SPOILSPORT? Check Forecast
Dubai Weather Update, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It rarely rains in the city, but when it does - it pours and fans would not want that.
Dubai Weather Update, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It rarely rains in the city, but when it does - it pours and fans would not want that. A couple of days back it rained in the city and that brought things to a standstill, no one would be wanting that today as Team India get ready to take on Bangladesh in their CT 2025 opener at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) in Dubai. It is expected to be overcast and there would be clouds in and around the venue. The possibility of rain or a shower is low, but again, it cannot be written off completely. With it being the first game for both sides, both India and Bangladesh would look to get off to a winning start.
'Scoring hundreds at the top is the secret to success. Our top 4 is settled and experienced. They understand that between the top 4 one of them has to get a century. But in the World Cup we chipped and didn't have a lot of hundreds and still got big totals. Everyone wants to chip and not look at individual milestones and every batsman has to do the job. If 7-8 of us think like that we will be in a good position,' said Rohit in a press conference.
DUBAI WEATHER FORECAST
IND vs BAN Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar
February 20th 2025